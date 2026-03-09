Fieldview Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 799,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,887,000 after buying an additional 142,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $300,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $81.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.79% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial set a $98.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.