Fieldview Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $306.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.84 and a 200 day moving average of $283.44. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.43 and a 12 month high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 16,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.77, for a total value of $4,675,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,602.75. This trade represents a 73.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $3,011,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,092.84. This trade represents a 22.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 92,845 shares of company stock valued at $27,239,631 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.33.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

