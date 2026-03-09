Fieldview Capital Management LLC Takes $2.60 Million Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Flex by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $1,310,689.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 143,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,057.69. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $719,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,739.43. This represents a 26.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 target price on shares of Flex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock opened at $59.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

Featured Articles

