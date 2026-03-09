First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) by 2,745.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,875,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809,284 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Karman were worth $135,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Karman alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Karman by 56.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Karman by 5,718.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Karman during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karman in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karman in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRMN. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore increased their target price on Karman from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Karman in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Karman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

Karman Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE KRMN opened at $100.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.76. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $118.38.

About Karman

(Free Report)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.