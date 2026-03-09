Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,396 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 0.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total value of $202,471.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,615. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.02, for a total transaction of $1,496,392.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,624.78. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,189. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $324.74 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $395.95. The company has a market cap of $257.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.17. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 27.78%.The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $430.00 price objective on Applied Materials in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $430.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.46.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

