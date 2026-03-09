Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Acquired by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 0.7% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 105.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ KMB opened at $104.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.24. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52-week low of $96.26 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.07.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 170.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.35%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Further Reading

