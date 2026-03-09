Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Position Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $706.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $780.00 to $804.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $697.13.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $611.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $710.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $657.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.14.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.19). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

