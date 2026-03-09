Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3,459.5% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 55,352 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh stock opened at $154.61 on Monday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $180.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $168.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.69.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $676,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,463.39. The trade was a 22.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

