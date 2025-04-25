FY2025 EPS Estimates for CACI Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CACI International in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Canfield now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $20.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $20.37. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $23.94 per share.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.70. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CACI. StockNews.com downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CACI International from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CACI International from $480.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.83.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $456.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. CACI International has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $588.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.85 and its 200 day moving average is $429.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 91,931.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 74,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53,724 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CACI International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,867 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $8,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $112,358.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,780.30. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

