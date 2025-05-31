NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 5.5% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

