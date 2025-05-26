Man Group plc Boosts Position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI China A ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,549,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 63,275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.34. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.