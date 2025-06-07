Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

CERT stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Certara has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $17.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.44 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,213,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 864.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,779,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,253,000 after buying an additional 3,387,590 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,852,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Certara by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,818,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after buying an additional 1,487,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Certara by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,995,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 1,253,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

