Short Interest in Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Decreases By 80.0%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Woolworths Price Performance

OTCMKTS WLWHY opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. Woolworths has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

