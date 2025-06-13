Head-To-Head Analysis: Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) vs. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX)

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alpha Cognition and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Cognition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Alpha Cognition presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Alpha Cognition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Cognition is more favorable than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -344.17% Fresh Tracks Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Alpha Cognition and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.0% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Alpha Cognition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alpha Cognition has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Cognition and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Cognition $2.93 million 52.51 -$13.77 million ($1.20) -8.00 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $10.06 million 0.56 -$5.69 million ($1.41) -0.66

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Cognition. Alpha Cognition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpha Cognition beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

