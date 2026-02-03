AlphaQuest LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 421.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $253,240.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,363. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average of $135.08. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.73 and a 52 week high of $150.02.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.05%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

