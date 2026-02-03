Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,605 Shares of UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,605 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.99% of UMB Financial worth $88,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. Hovde Group started coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on UMB Financial in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $128.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $129.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.03.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,760,750.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,521,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,323,616.12. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $50,926.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,483.90. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.