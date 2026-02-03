Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 24,816 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $72,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 36,207.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,694,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,029 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after buying an additional 4,510,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,922,952,000 after buying an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,903,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,938,935,000 after buying an additional 790,476 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $430.00 price objective on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. KGI Securities downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Home Depot stock opened at $378.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.13. The company has a market cap of $376.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

