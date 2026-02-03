CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC cut its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. This represents a 70.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 211,704 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CocaCola stock opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $324.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.