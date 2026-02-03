Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $40.60 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 45.2% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $556.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.50. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $499.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Compass Point raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $668.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $609.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.04.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

