Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $44,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.76.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $227.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $229.59.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.