GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $160.20 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. On average, analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

GCMG opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.30. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GCMG shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Oppenheimer set a $23.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $464,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,817.49. This represents a 48.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 308.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm that specializes in customized investment solutions across a range of private markets and hedge fund strategies. The firm partners with institutional clients—including pension funds, endowments, insurers and sovereign wealth funds—to design and implement portfolios that span private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and multi‐strategy hedge fund products. Through its multi‐manager platforms and direct co‐investment vehicles, GCM Grosvenor provides diversified access to opportunities that can enhance returns and manage risk in client portfolios.

Founded in 1971 as Grosvenor Capital Management, the firm has built a track record of sourcing, structuring and monitoring alternative investments on behalf of its clients.

