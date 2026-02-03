Highwoods Properties (HIW) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $208.0790 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 97.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 562.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company’s portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

See Also

