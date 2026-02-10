Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.2091.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a $24.55 target price on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CTO Souvik Das sold 41,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,999.46. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 148,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,716.16. This represents a 21.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 63,709 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $1,534,749.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 400,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,652,646.19. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,164 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,668. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

