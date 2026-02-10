Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) versus LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) and LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Henderson Land Development and LEG Immobilien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henderson Land Development N/A N/A N/A LEG Immobilien 102.58% 14.62% 5.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Henderson Land Development and LEG Immobilien”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henderson Land Development $2.63 billion 7.69 $807.15 million N/A N/A LEG Immobilien $1.41 billion N/A $71.42 million $14.87 4.99

Henderson Land Development has higher revenue and earnings than LEG Immobilien.

Volatility and Risk

Henderson Land Development has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Henderson Land Development and LEG Immobilien, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henderson Land Development 0 0 0 1 4.00 LEG Immobilien 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

LEG Immobilien beats Henderson Land Development on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations segment operates and manages department stores and supermarket-cum-stores. The Hotel Room Operation segment operates hotel properties. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials. It also engages in food and beverage, and travel operations. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities. It also provides information technology (IT) services for third parties; and management services for third-party properties. The company's property portfolio consisted of residential units; commercial units; and garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

