Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $149.27. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Genuine Parts by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.9% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

