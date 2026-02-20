Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $187.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $184,911,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $109,446,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

