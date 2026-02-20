Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. CICC Research upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.05.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $134.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.50 billion, a PE ratio of 214.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.85 and its 200-day moving average is $171.76.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 251,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,818,765.24. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,409,430. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 62,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,576,379 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,198,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,882,000 after acquiring an additional 805,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,281,000 after purchasing an additional 616,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho upgraded PLTR to Outperform with a $195 target, signaling renewed analyst confidence in Palantir’s AI-driven revenue trajectory and providing a tangible bullish catalyst for buyers. Mizuho Upgrade

Mizuho upgraded PLTR to Outperform with a $195 target, signaling renewed analyst confidence in Palantir’s AI-driven revenue trajectory and providing a tangible bullish catalyst for buyers. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnership with Rackspace to accelerate enterprise deployments of Palantir Foundry and AIP — this could ease customer implementation bottlenecks, expand reach into regulated sectors, and support faster revenue realization. Rackspace Partnership

Strategic partnership with Rackspace to accelerate enterprise deployments of Palantir Foundry and AIP — this could ease customer implementation bottlenecks, expand reach into regulated sectors, and support faster revenue realization. Positive Sentiment: Palantir won a DoD authorization for its Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS) Forward that reduces red tape for expanding DoD use cases — improves defense TAM visibility and could accelerate government deployments. DoD Authorization

Palantir won a DoD authorization for its Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS) Forward that reduces red tape for expanding DoD use cases — improves defense TAM visibility and could accelerate government deployments. Neutral Sentiment: Headquarters moved from Denver to Miami — the shift is consistent with other tech relocations for tax/regulatory benefits; strategically neutral but may help talent/operating costs over time. HQ Move

Headquarters moved from Denver to Miami — the shift is consistent with other tech relocations for tax/regulatory benefits; strategically neutral but may help talent/operating costs over time. Neutral Sentiment: Market/positioning signals are mixed: unusual put-option flows and heavy analyst debate suggest traders are both hedging and speculating on a reversal — could create short-term volatility. Options Activity

Market/positioning signals are mixed: unusual put-option flows and heavy analyst debate suggest traders are both hedging and speculating on a reversal — could create short-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry and others have publicly criticized Palantir after digging into filings — his high-profile bearish commentary adds headline risk and can pressure sentiment. Burry Criticism

Michael Burry and others have publicly criticized Palantir after digging into filings — his high-profile bearish commentary adds headline risk and can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CEO Alex Karp’s reported $17.2M private-jet travel tab and extensive insider selling raise governance and optics concerns that can weigh on investor confidence despite strong fundamentals. Jet Spending / Optics

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

