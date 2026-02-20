Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.
NVIDIA Stock Performance
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NVIDIA
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded, multiyear deal with Meta commits Meta to millions of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs plus future Vera CPUs and networking — a multi‑year revenue stream and stronger full‑stack moat for NVDA. NVIDIA and Meta Deepen Their AI Alliance—and the Spending Numbers Are Enormous
- Positive Sentiment: India’s Yotta will build a $2B AI hub using NVIDIA’s Blackwell chips — another sizeable, practical deployment that supports sustained data‑center GPU demand outside the U.S./China hyperscalers. India’s Yotta to build $2 billion AI hub with Nvidia’s Blackwell chips
- Positive Sentiment: NVDA’s Q4 13F shows strategic portfolio moves (large stakes in Intel & Synopsys, exits of smaller positions) signaling a deliberate alignment across the CPU/EDA stack — suggests management is positioning the company for broader full‑stack influence. NVIDIA’s 13F Bombshell: A New AI Power Trio Emerges
- Neutral Sentiment: FT/Reuters report says NVIDIA is close to finalizing a ~$30B investment into an OpenAI funding round — could lock up demand but also concentrates capital exposure; market reaction will depend on deal terms and accounting. Nvidia close to finalizing $30 billion investment in OpenAI funding round, FT reports
- Neutral Sentiment: Options markets show investors are pricing in a near‑perfect earnings print, implying elevated implied volatility around the Feb. 25 report — good for directional swings but raises risk of sharp post‑earnings moves. Nvidia options are priced for a perfect earnings outlook
- Negative Sentiment: New funding for chip startup Taalas ($169M) targets faster/cheaper AI chips — an early sign of intensifying ASIC competition that could, over time, pressure pricing or market share in niche workloads. Chip startup Taalas raises $169 million to help build AI chips to take on Nvidia
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing investor rotations and high expectations: some funds trimmed NVDA exposure (and analysts warn a record beat could still disappoint if guidance/slash‑forward assumptions disappoint), magnifying downside risk if the print misses consensus. Nvidia Q4: Why Even A Record ‘Beat’ Could Sink The Stock
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
