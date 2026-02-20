Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

Shares of NVDA opened at $187.90 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

