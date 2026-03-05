Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Up 4.8% – What’s Next?

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 and last traded at GBX 0.22. Approximately 20,423,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 33,286,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21.

Nuformix Stock Down 6.4%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.24. The stock has a market cap of £4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuformix (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported GBX (0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It also has an option agreement with Oxilio Ltd. for NXP001 for oncology indications.

