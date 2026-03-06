Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,363,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572,844 shares during the period. Victoria’s Secret & Co. accounts for about 4.0% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 2.95% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $64,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance
VSCO stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSCO
More Victoria’s Secret & Co. News
Here are the key news stories impacting Victoria’s Secret & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beats on top- and bottom-line: VSCO reported $2.77 adjusted EPS vs. consensus ~ $2.46 and revenue of $2.27B (up ~7.8% y/y), driven by comparable-sales strength across brands. Victoria’s Secret & Co. Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY2026 guidance (EPS $3.20–3.45 vs. consensus ~2.82) and set stronger Q1 revenue/EPS targets, signaling confidence in continued sales and margin expansion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted multi-quarter comparable-sales growth and progress on the Pink turnaround and digital initiatives — evidence the strategic plan is working. Victoria’s Secret posts longest sales growth streak in four years as shoppers return to Pink brand
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain bullish — Barclays forecasted strong upside for the stock, which supports longer-term investor confidence. Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings-call transcript and slide deck are available for deeper due diligence; useful for assessing cadence of margin and international expansion commentary. Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Company initiated a strategic review of DailyLook — the move introduces near-term uncertainty about integration, potential divestiture or restructuring charges that may concern investors. Victoria’s Secret Initiates Strategic Review of DailyLook Amid Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: multiple outlets note the stock slid despite the beats — high volume selling suggests profit-taking and/or investors rotating out after the big guidance bump. Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) Stock Slides Despite Crushing Q4 Earnings Expectations
- Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and valuation considerations (e.g., notable debt-to-equity and elevated trading volatility) could amplify downside in a pullback, especially given the stock’s recent run. NYSE VSCO Market Data
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.
The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria’s Secret & Co.
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- What happened in Cyprus could be coming here
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.