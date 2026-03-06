Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,363,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572,844 shares during the period. Victoria’s Secret & Co. accounts for about 4.0% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 2.95% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $64,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

VSCO stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.31. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

