SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Bought by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 13.3% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $55,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $58.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

