3,192 Shares in Chemed Corporation $CHE Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 122.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after buying an additional 275,423 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Chemed by 23.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 301,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,142,000 after buying an additional 56,546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 69.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,056,000 after buying an additional 102,597 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 160.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after buying an additional 123,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,388,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $422.00 price target (down from $572.00) on shares of Chemed in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.00.

CHE opened at $408.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $444.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.86. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $623.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.02 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $639.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.09 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 10.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.83 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

