Climb Global Solutions Stock Set to Split on Monday, March 23rd (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) are going to split on Monday, March 23rd. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, March 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 20th.

CLMB opened at $87.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day moving average of $117.61. The company has a market capitalization of $401.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. Climb Global Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $80.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.02.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.27. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLMB shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $136.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Climb Global Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Climb Global Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Climb Global Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Climb Global Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

