HC Wainwright Estimates Core Scientific Q1 Earnings

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.45 million. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.
NASDAQ CORZ opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 6.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Core Scientific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,960,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,462,000 after buying an additional 5,359,710 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP boosted its position in Core Scientific by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 28,756,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,694,000 after buying an additional 8,575,944 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,038,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,796 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $117,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,651,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,417,000 after acquiring an additional 109,145 shares during the last quarter.
- Positive Sentiment: Core Scientific secured a $1.0 billion loan from Morgan Stanley to fund its AI pivot and provide liquidity for growth initiatives — this materially reduces near‑term financing risk and supports capital spending for compute/AI activities, which is constructive for valuation if execution follows. Core Scientific secures $1 billion loan
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating, lifted FY‑2026 estimates (now $0.33 EPS from $0.16 previously) and published quarterly EPS forecasts with a $25 price target — analyst upgrade increases upside narrative and can buoy investor sentiment. HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company upgraded Core Scientific — another independent analyst endorsement that may attract buyers or support a rerating if momentum continues. Needham upgrades CORZ
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports show 0 shares and produce NaN changes and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover figure — this appears to be a data anomaly and is not reliable as a signal of bearish positioning. (No actionable short‑squeeze implications absent corrected data.)
- Negative Sentiment: Ladenburg Thalmann/SH lowered expectations for CORZ, which could weigh on sentiment and increase selling pressure among investors focused on near‑term fundamentals. Ladenburg lowers expectations
- Negative Sentiment: Recent results were mixed: Core beat Q4 EPS but missed revenue estimates and saw year‑over‑year revenue decline — ongoing top‑line pressure means the market remains sensitive to execution risk on the AI pivot and margin recovery, which can cap near‑term upside.
Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.
Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.
