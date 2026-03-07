Kenneth Ford Sells 235,217 Shares of SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Ford sold 235,217 shares of SDI Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79, for a total transaction of £185,821.43.

SDI Group Trading Up 0.7%

SDI Group stock opened at GBX 75.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £78.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SDI Group plc has a one year low of GBX 46 and a one year high of GBX 105.

SDI Group (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SDI Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that SDI Group plc will post 6.002265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SDI Group plc:

SDl Group plc specialises in the acquisition and development of companies that design and manufacture products for use in the lab equipment, industrial & scientific sensors and the industrial & scientific products markets. SDI’s current portfolio of 14 companies target markets including life sciences, healthcare, astronomy, plastics and packaging, manufacturing, precision optics, measurement instrumentation and art conservation.

SDI’s growth strategy is twofold: 1) through the enhancement of its portfolio companies (organic growth) and, 2) through the identification and acquisition of complementary, niche technology businesses with established reputations in global markets (inorganic growth).

