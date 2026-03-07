Sidoti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alamo Group

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) – Sidoti decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamo Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Alamo Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. CJS Securities raised shares of Alamo Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Alamo Group from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $168.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.76 and a 200 day moving average of $188.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $156.29 and a 12 month high of $233.29.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.36). Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $373.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.18 million.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter worth $51,427,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 110,941 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 102,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 92.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 203,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 97,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alamo Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alamo Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet and liquidity remain healthy — Alamo reports a low debt/equity (~0.17) and strong current and quick ratios (current ~4.57, quick ~2.72), which supports cash flow stability and reduces refinancing risk during near‑term earnings volatility.

Balance sheet and liquidity remain healthy — Alamo reports a low debt/equity (~0.17) and strong current and quick ratios (current ~4.57, quick ~2.72), which supports cash flow stability and reduces refinancing risk during near‑term earnings volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Street expectations and valuation context — Consensus expectations still show multi‑year earnings in the mid/high single digits per share (consensus ~9.53 EPS for the current year) and the stock trades around a mid‑teens P/E (~19.6), so investors will be watching whether management can restore growth to match those multiples. MarketBeat ALG page

Street expectations and valuation context — Consensus expectations still show multi‑year earnings in the mid/high single digits per share (consensus ~9.53 EPS for the current year) and the stock trades around a mid‑teens P/E (~19.6), so investors will be watching whether management can restore growth to match those multiples. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations — Alamo reported Q4 EPS of $1.70 vs. analysts’ ~$2.06 estimate and revenue of $373.7M vs. ~$405.2M consensus, prompting the initial selloff as results implied softer demand/margin pressure. Earnings Summary Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 results missed expectations — Alamo reported Q4 EPS of $1.70 vs. analysts’ ~$2.06 estimate and revenue of $373.7M vs. ~$405.2M consensus, prompting the initial selloff as results implied softer demand/margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts followed — Sidoti trimmed numerous quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts across 2026–2027 (multiple Qs and FY2026/FY2027 reductions), lowering near‑term earnings expectations and increasing pressure on the share price. Sidoti estimate changes (via MarketBeat)

Analyst cuts followed — Sidoti trimmed numerous quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts across 2026–2027 (multiple Qs and FY2026/FY2027 reductions), lowering near‑term earnings expectations and increasing pressure on the share price. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and headlines — Coverage highlighted the disappointing quarter and drove additional selling interest; short‑term momentum is negative until there’s evidence of revenue recovery or margin improvement. Article on price reaction

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

Read More

