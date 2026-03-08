Brokers Set Expectations for BWMX Q1 Earnings

Get Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C alerts:

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Small Cap Consu issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a return on equity of 87.14% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $212.26 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWMX opened at $17.51 on Friday. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $653.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

