Q1 EPS Estimate for Cheesecake Factory Increased by Analyst

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $961.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.03 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,041.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,016 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 186.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 43,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 131.8% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 97,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 55,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,704,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,792,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $459,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,713. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spero G. Alex sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $316,140.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,219. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

