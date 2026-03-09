Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $181.35 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. $TXT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,146,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,128 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $181,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Textron alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,007,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,384,000 after purchasing an additional 217,401 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Textron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,190,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,304,000 after purchasing an additional 109,277 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Textron by 7.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,153,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,470,000 after buying an additional 279,237 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Textron by 19.9% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,714,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,945,000 after buying an additional 451,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,942,000 after buying an additional 1,573,206 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 19,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total transaction of $1,940,391.68. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,141.12. This trade represents a 71.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa M. Atherton sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total value of $749,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 29,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,395.64. This represents a 20.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,473 shares of company stock valued at $29,976,723. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Textron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Textron Trading Down 1.4%

TXT opened at $95.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average is $86.95. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.