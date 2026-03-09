Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $199.91 Million Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 502,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IES were worth $199,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IESC. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,916,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IES during the third quarter worth $38,609,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in IES by 153.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,210,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in IES by 50.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 110,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IES by 43.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,125,000 after buying an additional 27,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

In other IES news, Director David B. Gendell sold 17,867 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.20, for a total value of $8,079,457.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 70,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,956,521.80. The trade was a 20.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 76,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.25, for a total value of $36,156,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,595,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,235,190. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 123,320 shares of company stock worth $58,839,170 in the last ninety days. 56.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IESC shares. Loop Capital set a $458.00 price target on IES in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IES in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.00.

IES Price Performance

Shares of IESC opened at $430.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.68. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $146.51 and a one year high of $537.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $454.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.61.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $870.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.00 million. IES had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 35.62%.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: IESC) is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

Featured Stories

