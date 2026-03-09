Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF $CAPE Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,564 shares during the period. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.05% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $17,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the third quarter worth $259,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CAPE opened at $32.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.56 million, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.05. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. CAPE was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by DoubleLine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.