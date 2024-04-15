Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 926.86 ($11.73).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.00) price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 850 ($10.76) to GBX 900 ($11.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.66) to GBX 1,050 ($13.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STAN

Standard Chartered Stock Down 0.5 %

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

STAN stock opened at GBX 662.80 ($8.39) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 647.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 654.08. The stock has a market cap of £17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 766.60 ($9.70).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Chartered

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.29), for a total value of £264,829.60 ($335,184.91). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.