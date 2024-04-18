Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $226.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

