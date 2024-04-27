5,623 Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $46,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after buying an additional 472,595 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 230,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 105,218 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $4,099,000.

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $994,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,153,787.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $994,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,153,787.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $2,585,576.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,876 shares of company stock valued at $9,269,877 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.68. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

