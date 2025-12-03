Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Elemental Altus Royalties (CVE:ELE) Stock Price

Elemental Altus Royalties (CVE:ELE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.79% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Elemental Altus Royalties from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$31.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Elemental Altus Royalties
Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance
About Elemental Altus Royalties
Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elemental Altus Royalties
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.