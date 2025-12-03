Ventum Financial Increases Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target to C$9.75

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Ventum Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 163.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a C$6.25 price objective on Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Beacon Securities upped their price target on Montage Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Montage Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. SCP Equity Research raised their price objective on Montage Gold from C$6.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montage Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.78.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Montage Gold Company Profile

CVE:MAU opened at C$3.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.70. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.24 and a 1-year high of C$3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 26.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

