Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) PT Set at C$4.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) received a C$4.00 price objective from BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Fireweed Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fireweed Metals has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.00.

Shares of CVE:FWZ opened at C$2.83 on Monday. Fireweed Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$3.55. The stock has a market cap of C$596.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.64.

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

