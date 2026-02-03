3,128 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,128 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 194.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 13.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 price target on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $325.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.56 and a 200 day moving average of $260.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $332.48.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $593.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is -103.45%.

In related news, SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $553,270.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,453.50. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,162 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $580,086.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,251.21. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $3,670,025. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

