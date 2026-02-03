BellRing Brands Annual Meeting: Directors Elected, PwC Ratified, Say-on-Pay Wins 82% Support

Get alerts:

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) held its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders in a virtual-only format, with Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Craig Rosenthal presiding over the formal proceedings and outlining the proposals up for a vote.

Meeting setup and attendance

Rosenthal said the meeting was recorded and that stockholders of record and registered beneficial owners who joined using their control numbers could submit questions related to meeting matters through the meeting website. He also noted that rules of conduct were posted online to help keep the meeting orderly.

Company leadership in attendance included Chairman Rob Vitale, President and CEO Darcy Davenport, and CFO Paul Rode. Jennifer Meyer, Senior Director of Investor Relations, was present to moderate questions, and Doug Schmidt of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) attended as a representative of the company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Rosenthal reported that the record date for the meeting was Dec. 8, 2025, with 118,425,407 shares of common stock outstanding, each entitled to one vote. Approximately 85% of shares were represented at the meeting, which he said constituted a quorum.

Proposals presented to stockholders

Stockholders were asked to vote on three proposals described in the company’s notice of annual meeting and proxy materials:

Election of five directors for one-year terms expiring at the 2027 annual meeting (with one nominee serving until a previously announced retirement date).

for one-year terms expiring at the 2027 annual meeting (with one nominee serving until a previously announced retirement date). Ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2026.

of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2026. Non-binding advisory vote to approve compensation of the company’s named executive officers.

The director nominees included three Class One directors—Davenport, David Finkelstein, and Elliot Stein—and two Class Three directors—Vitale and Chonda Nwamu. Rosenthal said Stein had previously notified the board of his retirement and, if elected, would serve through his previously announced retirement date of Sept. 30, 2026. He added that no other nominations had been received.

On the auditor ratification proposal, Rosenthal said the board recommended ratifying PwC’s appointment for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2026, and noted that while stockholder ratification was not required, the board believed it was appropriate to request it.

On the executive compensation advisory vote, Rosenthal said the board recommended approval. He emphasized that the vote is non-binding, but said the board and the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee value stockholder feedback and will consider the outcome when making future compensation decisions.

Stockholder questions

During the portion of the meeting designated for questions related to the proposals, Rosenthal said there were no questions submitted. After the meeting concluded, the company again invited additional questions, but Jennifer Meyer reported none were received.

Voting results and next steps

After the polls closed, BellRing reported preliminary results based on proxies received prior to the meeting, with final voting results to be verified and disclosed in a Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC within four business days.

For the director elections, the inspector of election reported the following approximate percentages of shares represented and entitled to vote that were cast in favor of each nominee:

Darcy Davenport: 98%

98% David Finkelstein: 99%

99% Elliot Stein: 95%

95% Robert Vitale: 74%

74% Chonda Nwamu: 98%

Rosenthal said Davenport, Finkelstein, Vitale, and Nwamu were each duly elected to one-year terms expiring in 2027, and that Stein was duly elected to serve through his previously announced retirement date of Sept. 30, 2026.

On the auditor ratification proposal, the company reported that approximately 100% of the shares represented and entitled to vote were cast in favor of ratifying PwC as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2026, and the selection was ratified.

On the executive compensation advisory vote, the company reported that approximately 82% of the shares represented and entitled to vote were cast in favor, and the compensation of named executive officers was approved on a non-binding advisory basis.

The meeting concluded shortly thereafter, with management thanking stockholders for attending.

About BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories