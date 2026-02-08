Alexander Cumbo Sells 48,913 Shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 48,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $314,999.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 222,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,795.92. This represents a 18.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexander Cumbo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Alexander Cumbo sold 80,258 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $516,861.52.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Alexander Cumbo sold 10,808 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $55,228.88.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of SLDB opened at $6.52 on Friday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $507.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on Solid Biosciences and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $418,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Solid Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Solid Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company will present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit (CEO Bo Cumbo presenting Feb 12) — this gives Solid (SLDB) direct exposure to institutional investors and can support a rally if management provides encouraging clinical, regulatory, or financing updates. Solid Biosciences to Present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

Company will present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit (CEO Bo Cumbo presenting Feb 12) — this gives Solid (SLDB) direct exposure to institutional investors and can support a rally if management provides encouraging clinical, regulatory, or financing updates. Neutral Sentiment: Trading context: SLDB is trading above recent moving averages with volume notably above its average — this suggests heightened interest but does not by itself indicate direction until drivers (presentation vs. insider sales) dominate.

Trading context: SLDB is trading above recent moving averages with volume notably above its average — this suggests heightened interest but does not by itself indicate direction until drivers (presentation vs. insider sales) dominate. Negative Sentiment: CEO Alexander (Alex) Cumbo sold 48,913 shares at an average $6.44 (≈$315k); his holding fell ~18.1% — a large CEO sale can be read negatively by investors even if for personal reasons. CEO Sale SEC Filing

CEO Alexander (Alex) Cumbo sold 48,913 shares at an average $6.44 (≈$315k); his holding fell ~18.1% — a large CEO sale can be read negatively by investors even if for personal reasons. Negative Sentiment: CFO Kevin Tan sold 14,783 shares at $6.44 (~$95k); his position fell ~13.6% — another senior officer reduction that may weigh on sentiment. CFO Sale SEC Filing

CFO Kevin Tan sold 14,783 shares at $6.44 (~$95k); his position fell ~13.6% — another senior officer reduction that may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: COO David T. Howton sold 18,894 shares at $6.44 (~$122k); ownership declined ~16.2%. COO Sale SEC Filing

COO David T. Howton sold 18,894 shares at $6.44 (~$122k); ownership declined ~16.2%. Negative Sentiment: CTO Paul Herzich sold 10,905 shares at $6.44 (~$70k); holding fell ~13.6%. CTO Sale SEC Filing

CTO Paul Herzich sold 10,905 shares at $6.44 (~$70k); holding fell ~13.6%. Negative Sentiment: Other insiders — director Ilan Ganot (7,205 shares), insider Jessie Hanrahan (12,348 shares), and Gabriel Brooks (12,616 shares) — each sold at $6.44, reducing holdings by double-digit percentages; collectively these sales increase supply pressure and raise investor questions about insider confidence. Director/Insider Sales SEC Filings

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle‐stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT‐001, is a micro‐dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vector.

